Castine Capital Management Lifted Position in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB); Menlo Advisors Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $2.43 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 111.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 321,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 609,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, up from 287,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 114,334 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 29/05/2018 – OPUS ACQUIRES TWO VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPANIES IN ARGENTINA; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY NET INCOME 5.84B FORINT; 20/03/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank 1Q EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – Opus Group: Opus publishes its annual report for 2017; 05/03/2018 Opus Bank and the Thompson Family Partner to Launch Thompson Family Foundation; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – Opus Expands Agency with the Acquisition of CRG Events; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bonness Enterprises Inc, -based fund reported 79,700 shares. Cambridge Tru invested in 1.69% or 533,184 shares. American Rech & Mngmt invested in 7,231 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dsc Advisors LP invested in 0.05% or 4,782 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 44,715 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 19.97M shares. Foundation Res Management Inc invested in 2.52% or 225,615 shares. The France-based Fund has invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Next Fincl Group Inc reported 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 52,698 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 35,260 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fin holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,694 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.