Castine Capital Management Lifted Its Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Stake by $596,155; Shares Rose; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Upped Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 280,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, up from 267,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 729,594 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 3,106 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $23,628 activity. WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK bought $31 worth of stock or 4 shares. THOMAS BRUCE E also bought $942 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1. Barber Gerald F. bought $391 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Tuesday, April 2. WATKINS JOHN C also bought $3,251 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares. $7,650 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by PUTNAM EUGENE S JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors has 0.06% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% or 50,669 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn, California-based fund reported 159,218 shares. Stieven Cap Advsr Lp invested 1.09% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Penn Cap Mngmt Com reported 0.33% stake. Moreover, Banc Funds Company Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 533,704 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 172,095 shares. Castine Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4.69% or 2.07M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 49,108 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 5,336 shares. 5,020 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 5,239 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lear Corporation (LEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.