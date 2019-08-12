Castine Capital Management Increased First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Stake by $488,499; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Valuation Rose, Canyon Capital Advisors Lowered Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 8.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 13.08 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.63M, down from 21.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.29M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 21,839 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.85M for 22.54 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 26,857 shares to 68,857 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 60.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 1,145 shares valued at $30,075 was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares to 426,924 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

