Castine Capital Management Increased First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Position; Broadfin Capital Has Upped Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Position

Castine Capital Management Llc increased First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) stake by 13.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 14,803 shares as First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 127,965 shares with $4.26 million value, up from 113,162 last quarter. First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc now has $530.96M valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 12,646 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) stake by 235.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc acquired 280,706 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX)’s stock declined 1.75%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 400,000 shares with $9.78 million value, up from 119,294 last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) now has $1.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 330,702 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) stake by 144,574 shares to 2.47 million valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 83,300 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Neos Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is 160.96% above currents $18.52 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You? – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of SCB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) stake by 450,797 shares to 795,203 valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) stake by 90,598 shares and now owns 282,445 shares. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Interest Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). 400,700 are owned by Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Duncker Streett And stated it has 0.16% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Legal & General Group Inc Plc accumulated 2,323 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,500 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 5,293 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 135,457 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 7,641 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1,145 shares. Zacks Invest Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).