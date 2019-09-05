Castine Capital Management Holds Stake in Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS); Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Boosted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $310,578

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.16M market cap company. It closed at $20.65 lastly. It is down 3.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,943 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 254,377 shares. Advisors Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 34,328 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 29,523 shares. Pension Serv, Korea-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Df Dent & Incorporated owns 5,212 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny reported 209,560 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 0.14% or 3,045 shares. Stevens First Principles stated it has 1,431 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Peddock Advisors Ltd Com holds 12,918 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 7,936 were accumulated by Farmers. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Js Limited Co reported 400,085 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 18,829 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tru Of Virginia Va invested 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 70,000 shares to 7,554 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 2.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.61M shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares to 426,924 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold FBSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has 0.47% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 2,110 shares. 43,743 are held by Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Avenir reported 16,000 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company accumulated 0% or 13,612 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.09% or 79,608 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Castine Capital stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Banc Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $88,302 activity. 1,600 Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares with value of $34,576 were bought by CARTER KEVIN T. 2,420 shares were bought by Bogan Marc J, worth $49,783.