Castine Capital Management Holds Position in First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH); Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 48,615 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 71,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $150.62. About 1.13 million shares traded or 57.06% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 48,415 shares traded or 65.80% up from the average. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $237.05M for 9.76 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 170,447 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt Inc has 0.79% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Citigroup has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 6,465 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 18,835 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 26,155 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 7.75M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 18,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.04% or 2,674 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 5,565 shares. New York-based Secor Advsr LP has invested 0.12% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 74,700 shares to 862,645 shares, valued at $64.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 880,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enel Americas S A (NYSE:ENI).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of SCB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2016 – Nasdaq” on May 26, 2016. More interesting news about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Illinois bank company changes its name, reports record earnings – St. Louis Business Journal” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.