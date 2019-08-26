Castine Capital Management Holding in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Lowered by $2.72 Million; Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Valuation Declined While Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut Stake by $1.44 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28M, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $26.51 during the last trading session, reaching $633.64. About 10,689 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 43,131 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 17,383 shares to 207,140 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,120 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year's $0.62 per share. FBMS's profit will be $12.85 million for 10.39 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.85 million for 10.39 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.