Castine Capital Management Holding in Fidelity Southern New (LION) Trimmed by $9.28 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding by $540,229 as Market Value Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 343,553 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 595,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, down from 939,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 458.85% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 10,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 23,814 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 34,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 1.51 million shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 126,985 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 7,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 34,087 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Jacobs Asset Management Lc holds 177,767 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Plc holds 0% or 51,724 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 44,294 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. Salem Inv Counselors invested 0.07% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc owns 1,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Capstone Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 41,963 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Citadel Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 16,092 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares to 196,473 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $305,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 144,629 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or invested in 5,950 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co reported 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chase Inv Counsel holds 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,939 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reliant Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.77% or 41,970 shares. 366,933 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Old Bancorporation In holds 0.54% or 190,442 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Llc has invested 3.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 5,081 shares. Cna Financial Corporation stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Country Club Trust Na stated it has 65,034 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Redwood Cap Management owns 0.93% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 252,284 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.16% or 29,583 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,948 shares to 30,820 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).