Castine Capital Management Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Washington Trust Company Cut by $586,348 Its Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 113,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 46,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 50,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 17,383 shares to 207,140 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,659 shares to 106,976 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

