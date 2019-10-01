Castine Capital Management Has Upped Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position by $4.33 Million; Hdb Us Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Valuation Declined While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Its Position by $711,880

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 424.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 110,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 137,007 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, up from 26,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 346,283 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 90,066 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.71 million, down from 95,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 1.98M shares traded or 81.13% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank: Correction Presents An Attractive Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2018. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank And ICICI Bank: Competition Alert – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leju Holdings leads financial gainers, Elbit Imaging and World Acceptance among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.62B for 14.41 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 76,967 shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $220.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 851,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.