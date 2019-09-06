Castine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) as Share Value Rose; Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Decreased Holding by $334,232 as Share Price Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 333,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 426,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 760,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 6.22 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 103,942 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB)

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares to 196,473 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mirae Asset Invs Limited owns 37,947 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 0.03% or 1.09M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com reported 0.31% stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Synovus Financial owns 2,265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. U S Global Investors stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Us Comml Bank De has 347,964 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Shell Asset Mngmt Comm has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). American Research And Mgmt Com invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Daiwa Gru has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability owns 25,557 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 84,281 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $469.28M for 8.77 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.