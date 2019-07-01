Castine Capital Management Has Raised Its United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Position by $10.81 Million; Stock Price Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Increases Position in Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 79.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 772,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06M, up from 973,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 53,281 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 17/05/2018 – United Financial Chief Andrew Levy Departs Company; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 80,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 385,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 304,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 93,331 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 6,346 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 129,939 shares. Hartford Management Inc holds 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) or 189 shares. Invesco owns 89,914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway has 0.06% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 313,500 shares. Creative Planning owns 18,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 65,274 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.72% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 1.46M shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 13,150 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 2.65 million shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp stated it has 438,040 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 34,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth accumulated 0% or 151 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 14,505 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 76,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 76,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 130,387 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 126,074 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 6,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 555,205 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1,175 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,210 were accumulated by Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 112,786 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29,627 shares to 668,975 shares, valued at $167.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,673 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).