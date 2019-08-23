Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Its Fidelity Southern New (LION) Holding by $9.28 Million; Stock Value Were Volatile; Alpine Investment Management Cut Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $1.66 Million; Stock Price Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 343,553 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 595,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, down from 939,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 471.35% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 3.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q U.S. Market Share 17%; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK CLARIFICATION ON REPORT OF ARREST OF EX-GM FOR FRAUD; 07/05/2018 – India top court refuses to stay order against Monsanto on GM cotton patents; 04/04/2018 – GM: JUST IN: Columbia Fire Department is responding to a reported fire at the Spring Hill GM plant. More to come. – ! $GM; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA, KDB AGREE ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURE TO CUT DEBT; 04/04/2018 – GM to Kill Chevrolet Sonic Subcompact Car; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA FINANCE MINISTER, OFFICIALS DISCUSSED KUMHO, GM ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – Sharenet: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Replaces Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares to 196,473 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $305,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 201 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 13,932 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 7,981 shares. Cutler Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.84% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 74,618 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 103,077 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 7,216 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,795 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 631 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 4,564 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Llc has 0.01% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 261,950 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $41.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 81,041 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 297,294 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research holds 382,340 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. National Insur Co Tx accumulated 108,545 shares. 105,147 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation. Zebra Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.59% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 6,266 shares. Fdx has 9,041 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc accumulated 16,852 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 424,248 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 10,231 were reported by Freestone Holdg Lc. Stifel reported 0.06% stake. Intact Mngmt holds 0.22% or 167,400 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 27,290 shares.