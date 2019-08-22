Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Fidelity Southern New (LION) Holding By $9.28 Million; PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION COMMON SHAR (OILCF) Sellers Increased By 100% Their Shorts

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) stake by 36.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 343,553 shares as Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION)’s stock 0.00%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 595,870 shares with $16.32M value, down from 939,423 last quarter. Fidelity Southern Corp New now has $856.55M valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 482.33% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:OILCF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. OILCF’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 0 days are for PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:OILCF)’s short sellers to cover OILCF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.18% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0642. About 150 shares traded. Permex Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:OILCF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $305,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $305,000 were bought by SMITH RANKIN M JR on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd stated it has 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 16,880 shares. Lsv Asset owns 103,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 38,300 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,476 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 7,503 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 67,897 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Pnc Fincl Gru Inc holds 1,160 shares. Citadel reported 16,092 shares. 17,795 were reported by Gendell Jeffrey L.

Another recent and important Permex Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:OILCF) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “Permex Petroleum (CNSX:OIL) Low Expenses and High Operating Netbacks – Midas Letter” on July 09, 2019.

Permex Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.51 million. The firm holds interests in the Pittcock North property that covers an area of 320 acres, as well as the Pittcock South property that covers an area of 498 acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Midland Basin; Mary Bullard property that covers an area of 241 acres located in Stonewall County; McMurtry property covering an area of 530 net acres located in Young County; Loving property, which covers an area of 980 net acres located on the boundary between Jack and Young Counties in Texas; and Peavy property that covers an areas of 160 acres located in Young County, Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property, which covers an area of 1,880 acres located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property that covers an area of 680 acres located in Eddy County; and ODC San Andres & Taylor property located in Gaines County, Texas.