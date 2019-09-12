Castine Capital Management Has Lifted Its Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Holding by $471,303; Land & Buildings Investment Management Raised Its Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Holding by $13.07 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 5.67M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.87 million, up from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 1.39 million shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 22,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 153,394 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, up from 130,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 6,145 shares traded or 200.05% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,214 activity.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $404.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 161,825 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $37.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 449,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 782,186 shares. Citigroup invested in 273,719 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 284,212 shares. Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 2.38 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,779 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 253,550 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 32,059 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 563,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Aqr Cap Mngmt reported 118,391 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 127,885 shares stake. Land And Buildings Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.67 million shares. Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ma accumulated 1.57 million shares or 3.22% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold FBSS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 740,275 shares or 1.72% more from 727,725 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Morgan Stanley reported 4,715 shares. Castine Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 153,394 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 2,110 shares. Utd Capital Advisers, California-based fund reported 13,612 shares. Avenir holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 16,000 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 10 shares. Eidelman Virant accumulated 75,700 shares. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). 831 are owned by Blackrock. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 0% or 3,312 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Captrust reported 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Pnc Gru reported 4,000 shares.