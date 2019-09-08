Castine Capital Management Has Lifted Hmn Finl (HMNF) Holding by $365,043 as Market Value Declined; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake as Market Value Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 1,055 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 83.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 175,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 34,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 210,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 107,421 shares to 177,421 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 184,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 824,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $208.35 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index: July performance 0.42%; Capital Movement Index: August net flows advance 0.38% – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Flagstar Bancorp and SS&C Technologies Holdings – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 28,020 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 200,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.32% stake. Fjarde Ap owns 84,267 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc holds 216 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 10,471 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alps Inc has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Barometer Capital Inc owns 68,468 shares. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 175,032 shares. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 60,000 shares. 9,730 are owned by Veritable L P.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.31 million shares or 106.13% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,463 shares. Maltese Capital Management Limited Company holds 276,068 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 23,940 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 48,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 15,551 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co reported 100,800 shares stake. James Research has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 66,327 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 223 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 116 shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 35,852 shares stake. Grace And White New York has 0.9% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 176,006 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has 278,884 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 1 shares.