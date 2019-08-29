Castine Capital Management Has Increased Its First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Stake by $488,499; Market Valuation Declined; Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $391,950 as Share Price Declined

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 1.82M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 4,067 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares to 595,870 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,924 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider First Mid-Illinois (FMBH) Stock? – Zacks.com” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Invictus Withdraws Plans for NASDAQ Listing and Related Share Consolidation – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of SCB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares to Acquire SCB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and SCB Bancorp Announce Cash/Stock Election Deadline and Scheduled Closing Date for Pending Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares to 842,266 shares, valued at $33.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

