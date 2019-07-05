Castine Capital Management Has Increased Its Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake; Oak Associates LTD Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 21,595 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 681,268 shares with $28.93 million value, down from 702,863 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $243.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 11.66 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 120.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 107,223 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock declined 13.66%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 196,473 shares with $4.68M value, up from 89,250 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $3.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 342,090 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 23. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 31. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 31.

Oak Associates Ltd increased Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) stake by 3,175 shares to 13,210 valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Solaredge Technologies Inc. stake by 10,475 shares and now owns 24,965 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32B for 14.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. $1.81 million worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares were sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 5,898 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Com holds 2.11% or 68,479 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Department stated it has 127,485 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,315 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 7,880 were reported by Ims Cap Mngmt. White Pine Inv owns 144,604 shares. 241,923 were reported by Old National Commercial Bank In. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,183 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd reported 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Klingenstein Fields Communication Limited Liability Com reported 339,503 shares. California-based Reilly Advisors Ltd has invested 1.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has 51,703 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 2.59M shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acquisition Improves the Outlook of Pfizer Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.