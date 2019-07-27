Castine Capital Management Has Increased Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Cut Holding by $3.37 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 12,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,507 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 24,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 20,102 shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB)

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Investment Mgmt accumulated 66,280 shares or 5.26% of the stock. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd owns 3,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). L And S Advsr has 3,228 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Charter reported 2,052 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 4,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,305 shares. Utd Cap Advisers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd has invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 223,252 shares. 8,713 were reported by Johnson Counsel Inc. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc invested in 1.05M shares or 0.69% of the stock. Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 2,870 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,680 shares to 36,859 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,101 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone holds 93 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Inverness Counsel. Mendon Capital Advisors accumulated 62,980 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 13,694 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 928,213 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 843,585 shares stake. 6,574 are owned by Barclays Plc. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 90,050 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co has 10,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 159,218 shares. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 71,785 shares. Reliance Tru Communication stated it has 133,368 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $35,085 activity. THOMAS BRUCE E also bought $836 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1. $3,251 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by WATKINS JOHN C. WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK bought $31 worth of stock or 4 shares. The insider Barber Gerald F. bought $398. $7,494 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) was bought by Way Oliver L. on Tuesday, January 29.