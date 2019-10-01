Castine Capital Management Has Decreased First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Position by $348,912 as Shares Declined; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake Upped by S-R Schill & Associates

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1736.04. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 20,672 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 12/03/2018 – First Bank Helps Make The Dreams Of Three North Carolina Residents Come True; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 246,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 396,240 shares. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2.78% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 218,011 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 123,266 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 61,326 shares. Moreover, Bowling Port Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Prudential Fincl invested in 73,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Salley & reported 0.63% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 56,276 shares. 104,029 are held by Kennedy Capital Management. Voya Invest Ltd Com holds 13,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com invested in 0% or 72,893 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0% or 985 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 29,800 shares.

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “First Bank president: What to expect now that Carolina Bank acquisition is final – Triad Business Journal” published on March 03, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FIRST BANK HELPS TWO FAMILIES MAKE THEIR DREAMS COME TRUE – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “First Bank builds N.C. network by swapping Va. branches – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: March 04, 2016.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 15,025 shares to 261,344 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 55,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 10,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,077 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Financial holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 342 shares. Dupont Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 42,517 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares. Amer Gp Inc reported 158,693 shares stake. Grassi Management stated it has 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Invsts Inc owns 4,364 shares. Icon Advisers Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% or 1,345 shares. Valiant Cap Limited Partnership holds 6.66% or 43,380 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc reported 3.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Tru accumulated 24,814 shares. Amg Trust Bankshares holds 0.49% or 4,320 shares in its portfolio.