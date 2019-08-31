Castine Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) by $2.72 Million as Valuation Rose; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Shares Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 19,932 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 227,500 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JACK) by 90,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,500 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares to 196,473 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF).

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.71M for 10.51 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.