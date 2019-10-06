Castine Capital Management Has Cut First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holding by $348,912; Fisher Asset Management Has Raised Formfactor (FORM) Holding by $327,435

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 280,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 258,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 564,533 shares traded or 76.39% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 59,874 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 54,785 shares to 344,862 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 10,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.05% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Boston Advsrs Limited accumulated 25,963 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 124,016 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 82,242 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc holds 33,762 shares. Jcsd Lc reported 140,000 shares. 14,728 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 19,055 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Shell Asset Management Communications holds 0.01% or 7,574 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,785 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 396,240 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.28% stake.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,731 shares to 53,134 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Pshs Ult S&P 500 (SSO) by 45,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,155 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 10,650 shares in its portfolio. 35,447 were reported by Tudor Invest Et Al. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Cortina Asset Management Llc accumulated 365,870 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 104,678 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 14,111 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 1.05M shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability stated it has 141,305 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 54,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Teton Advisors stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Petrus Lta stated it has 0.03% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). The New York-based Needham Investment Ltd Llc has invested 3.45% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 28,377 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Mgmt has 0.47% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 326,300 shares.