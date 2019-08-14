Castine Capital Management Has Cut Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holding; Twin Tree Management LP Has Decreased Its Texas Instrs (Put) (TXN) Holding

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 82.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 123,899 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 26,101 shares with $897,000 value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 191,328 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN) stake by 25.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 20,300 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 59,500 shares with $6.31 million value, down from 79,800 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc (Put) now has $112.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $120.94. About 2.95M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) stake by 185,700 shares to 290,800 valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 112,268 shares and now owns 135,568 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.44 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Cap Research Global Investors has invested 0.64% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 1.13 million shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta reported 29,389 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,823 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 138,011 shares. Boys Arnold & Communication Inc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested 2.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Compton Ri has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Federated Pa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Investment Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ing Groep Nv reported 162,288 shares. Paragon Lc invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Chesley Taft Assocs Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Field And Main Bancorp owns 75 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank holds 40,452 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 939,379 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 10,149 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,056 are owned by United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Assetmark reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 9,787 shares. Mendon Advsrs Corp stated it has 1.02 million shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 500,990 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Swiss State Bank owns 73,564 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 963 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd Co has 1.64M shares for 1.22% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity. McCague Elizabeth A also bought $30,000 worth of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.53 million for 8.90 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) stake by 17,383 shares to 207,140 valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pcsb Finl Corp stake by 36,819 shares and now owns 463,120 shares. United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) was raised too.