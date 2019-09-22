Castine Capital Management Decreased Its First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holding by $348,912 as Market Valuation Declined; As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Share Value Declined, Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.39 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 580,241 shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 201,624 shares traded or 152.24% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company owns 583,174 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsrs holds 25,963 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsr Incorporated reported 60,066 shares stake. Victory Management owns 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 24,919 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 47,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0% stake. Carroll Fin Assocs holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Smith Salley invested in 0.63% or 114,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 12,785 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 306,573 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 28,873 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.78M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 208,504 shares to 404,977 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 49,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,890 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Bancorp (FBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regions (RF) Offers Encouraging Long-Term Financial Targets – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FIRST BANK HELPS TWO FAMILIES MAKE THEIR DREAMS COME TRUE – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 278,605 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $43.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.