Castine Capital Management Decreased First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Position by $348,912; Palladium Partners Lifted Its Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Position by $1.45 Million

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 17,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 153,896 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 136,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 2.28 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 33,766 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 103,118 shares to 438,764 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 90,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Gov Cr Etf (GVI) by 5,253 shares to 40,363 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,043 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings.