Castine Capital Management Cut Fidelity Southern New (LION) Stake by $9.28 Million; Share Price Were Volatile; Fulton Finl Pa Com (FULT) Share Price Rose While Sg Americas Securities Lifted Its Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (FULT) by 79.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 54,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 122,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 68,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 43,386 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 22/03/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Fulton Homes investing $300M in new home construction in southeast Valley; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP FULT.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 343,553 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 595,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, down from 939,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 636.63% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TECHNICOLOR: FIRST HALF 2019 RESULTS – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Prudential Mutual Funds for Healthy Returns – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Might Be Better Off Without Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Top-Line Growth Support Corning’s (GLW) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares to 196,473 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors reported 27,345 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 109,603 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 14,495 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc owns 137,523 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd reported 44,294 shares stake. Us Bancorp De reported 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Usa Portformulas Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 11,599 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 7,447 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). American Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 16,583 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0% or 167,765 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. 294,696 were accumulated by Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 13,932 shares stake.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $316,990 activity. $305,000 worth of stock was bought by SMITH RANKIN M JR on Thursday, March 7.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) by 3.40 million shares to 7.28M shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 294,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,772 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Fulton Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FULT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.