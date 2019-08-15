Castine Capital Management Boosted First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Stake By $488,499; LASSONDE INDS CL A ORDINARY SHARES (LSDAF) SI Decreased By 81.13%

LASSONDE INDS INC CL A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had a decrease of 81.13% in short interest. LSDAF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 81.13% from 5,300 shares previously. It closed at $127.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc increased First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) stake by 13.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 14,803 shares as First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 127,965 shares with $4.26M value, up from 113,162 last quarter. First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc now has $526.60M valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 3,751 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

More notable recent First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 14,800 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 29,956 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 19,436 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 50,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 84,211 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4,754 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 33,370 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 21,000 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0% or 7,397 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 52,976 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Fj Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 68,298 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.12% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).