Castine Capital Management Boosted First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Holding by $488,499 as Shares Declined; Karpas Strategies Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 21,310 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

