Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
