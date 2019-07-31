Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.