Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 39.40 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Its competitor Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 150.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 82.8%. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.