Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 835 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. On the competitive side is, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.3 Current Ratio and a 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cassava Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 141.94% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with consensus price target of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 73.4% respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.