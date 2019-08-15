Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta indicates that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 21.4. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cassava Sciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 152.10%. Competitively the average price target of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -10.71% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 31.6%. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.