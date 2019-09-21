Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.66 beta which makes it 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 152.10%. Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 167.15%. Based on the data shown earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.