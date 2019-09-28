Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Replimune Group Inc. 28,510,638.30% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Current Ratio is 21.4. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Replimune Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 147.93%. On the other hand, Replimune Group Inc.’s potential upside is 49.25% and its consensus target price is $20. The data provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Replimune Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.