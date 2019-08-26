Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Since Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 1982.54 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cassava Sciences Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. In other hand, NantKwest Inc. has beta of 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.4. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and NantKwest Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, and a 172.73% upside potential. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.25, while its potential upside is 3.31%. The results provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.