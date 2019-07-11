Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 5 26.27 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cassava Sciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. MediWound Ltd. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 39.2 and 39.2. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 6.7 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus target price of $11.67, with potential upside of 261.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.