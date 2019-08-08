Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.99 N/A 8.02 17.37

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. In other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

The consensus price target of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 127.27%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $170.82 consensus price target and a 24.98% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.