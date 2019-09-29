Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

We are comparing Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.04 12.29M -0.58 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,005,646,019.15% -34.5% -32.7% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,647,519.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

21.4 and 21.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 147.93%. On the other hand, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 227.15% and its average target price is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Cassava Sciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 32.5%. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.