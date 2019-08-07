Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.54 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. On the competitive side is, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 127.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3. Competitively the consensus target price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 25.37% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 86.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.