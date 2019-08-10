Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

We are comparing Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.4. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 125.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 51.6%. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.