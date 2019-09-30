Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 0.00 23.06M -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Evogene Ltd. 1,412,211,403.03% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Evogene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 147.93% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Evogene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 0%. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Evogene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Evogene Ltd. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.