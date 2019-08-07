Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 223.39 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.4. The Current Ratio of rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 127.27%. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 117.39%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cassava Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.