Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,469,576.61% -34.5% -32.7% Chimerix Inc. 1,732,418,524.87% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.4. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 147.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.