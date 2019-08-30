Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|11.48
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
The upside potential is 167.86% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with average price target of $3. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 154.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.
Summary
Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
