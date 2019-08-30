Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 167.86% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with average price target of $3. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 154.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.