Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.48 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 21.4. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 183.02% at a $3 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 45.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.