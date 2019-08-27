Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cassava Sciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 172.73% and an $3 consensus price target. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -0.60% and its consensus price target is $25. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.