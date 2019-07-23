Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.61 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.2 and 39.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 136.13% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. 16.02% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.