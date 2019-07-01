Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 10.9%. 16.02% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was less bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.