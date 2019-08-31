Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

This is a contrast between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.15 N/A 2.05 26.83

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.65 beta means Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 21.4. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 16.1 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 167.86%. Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential downside is -38.34%. Based on the results shown earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 96.6%. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.