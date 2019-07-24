Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

We are contrasting Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 165.43 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.2. The Current Ratio of rival Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $61, while its potential upside is 43.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.